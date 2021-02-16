Find out if you qualify for a Maryland stimulus check

In the next several weeks, many Maryland taxpayers, unemployment insurance claimants, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic will soon receive stimulus payments directly from the state.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot outlined on Tuesday how the Comptroller’s Office will process stimulus payments included in the state’s RELIEF Act of 2021.

Governor Larry Hogan signed the RELIEF Act into law Monday. It was passed by the Maryland General Assembly last week.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, 422,531 recipients are eligible for one-time stimulus payments of $300 or $500. Ninety-eight percent of the stimulus payments will be processed by Friday, February 19.

Officials say 32,00 Marylanders who are awaiting unemployment insurance adjudication will also be sent $1,000 grants as soon as the Maryland Department of Labor sends the Comptroller’s Office a list of recipients.

"The RELIEF Act also includes waiving state income taxes on Unemployment Insurance income received during 2020 and 2021 for single filers who report under $75,000 in income and joint filers who report under $100,000. Taxpayers who have already filed their 2020 State tax returns can file an amended return for a full refund of Maryland state income taxes on those UI benefits," according to the Comptroller’s Office.

To see if you qualify and to check payment status, taxpayers can go to www.MarylandTaxes.gov/ReliefAct.

Taxpayers can also call 1-833-345-0787 or email ReliefAct@marylandtaxes.gov for more assistance.

According to the Comptroller’s Office, those who qualify for a RELIEF Act stimulus payment will be automatically processed either via direct deposit or paper checks unless their address on file is not verifiable with the U.S. Postal Service (USPS).