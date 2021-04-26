Find out how you can help choose Arlington’s new logo

article

Arlington County is going for a new look – and they want your input.

The county has arrived at five finalists for its new logo, and you can vote for your favorite.

To be eligible to vote, you only need to "live, work or play" in Arlington.

The last day to vote is May 26, and you can vote by clicking here. For a Spanish language selection, click here.

The county board approved the process to change the logo last year.

The current logo depicts Arlington House – the Robert E. Lee Memorial.

