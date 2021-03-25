Arlington residents weigh in on next phase of Amazon's HQ2

Amazon has big plans for the next phase of HQ2, including an eye-catching building they’re calling "The Helix." But before plans are finalized, Arlington officials want the public to weigh-in.

"What people have seen in terms of the renderings that have been released, it’s really just a proposal," said Matt Mattauszek, a planning coordinator for the county.

Officials kicked off the review process Thursday night with a virtual meeting, focusing on what’s being called PenPlace, an 11-acre site near the intersection of Army Navy Drive and South Eads Street in Pentagon City. Amazon’s plans for the block include The Helix, three 22-story office buildings with ground floor retail, and more.

"I think it’s amazing," said Tonya Collins, who lives nearby.

"I think it’ll be good for the area," added Steve Storkin.

But those aren’t the only opinions county officials are likely to hear during what’s expected to be a lengthy, months-long review process that’ll include plenty of opportunity for public comment.

"I think rent will probably go up," Emily Harding mentioned.

Others expressed concerns about construction and traffic, including Osvaldo Lopez, who lives right across the street from the proposed location.

"The idea I like," he said, "but I don’t know if I like it for like right here."

