Family of murder victim disgusted killer works at Prince George’s County State's Attorney's Office

A convicted murderer is now working at the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and the victim’s family wasn’t aware until they saw FOX 5's story.

Sean Hames says it's shocking that Arthur Miles, the man who killed his step-brother, is now working as a legal assistant at the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

"It’s pretty disgusting to me that they would hire him," Hames said.

RELATED: CONVICTED MURDERER WORKS AT PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY STATE'S ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

Back in 1990, Arthur Miles was sent to prison for 29 years for the murder of 25-year-old Domino’s pizza delivery driver Carl Krogmann.

He was released in December 2019 and started working at the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office in the fall of 2021.

"I know that if I was a victim and I had to go in there – it wouldn’t make me very comfortable having to sit next to a murderer while I was being interviewed because I was a victim of a crime," Hames said.

The family is now reliving a tragedy. Meanwhile, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy says this is all in an effort to show redemption and restoration is real.

"I’m not sure how a murderer can be rehabilitated to the point where they should be allowed to work in an office like that with privileged information," Hames said.

Miles went through an 18-month re-entry court program that helps transition incarcerated individuals back into society. His attorney, Robert Biddle, says that makes Miles qualified and deserving of the position. However, Krogmann’s family disagrees.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

"I am a believer in rehabilitation and that’s great – I just don’t think this is a place he should be at all," Hames explained. "I don’t believe he should be in that office and be allowed to work there at all, and I hope the state’s attorney will re-examine that and I hope that she will offer an apology to our family and say 'we’re sorry we made a mistake, it shouldn’t have happened."

Advertisement

Both the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and Miles’ attorney say they have no further comment at this time.