Family finds missing Maryland man dead in 30-foot well following house fire

Maryland State Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a 30-foot-deep well a day after he was reported missing by family.

Police say the search for 53-year-old Joseph Andrew Murrin began on Friday, Aug. 2 after Murrin’s family said he went missing after a fire broke out at his home in St. Mary's County.

Family said they searched the area around his home before police and firefighters joined the effort, but they were not able to find Murrin at the time.

On Aug. 3, 2024, family members reported that they found Murrin’s body at the bottom of a well, believed to be about 30 feet deep and adjacent to the residence.

Maryland State Troopers, firefighters from multiple departments and technical rescue specialists all responded to the scene to help retrieve the remains.

Following a coordinated effort, firefighters successfully recovered Murrin on Sunday afternoon and his body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Maryland State Police crime scene technicians processed the scene for evidence. Personnel from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the St. Mary’s County Office of the State’s Attorney also responded to assist Maryland State Police criminal investigators.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the MSP Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955.

The investigation is ongoing.