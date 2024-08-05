Maryland woman sentenced to 61 years for murdering, dismembering boyfriend

article

A Maryland woman has been sentenced to over 60 years in prison for murdering and dismembering her boyfriend after they had a fight, officials say.

According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, 46-year-old Michelina Desiree Goodwin, of Great Mills was given the maximum allowable sentence of 61 years in prison on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and the unauthorized disposal of a body.

Prosecutors say Goodwin shot and killed 50-year-old James Volodimir Nalborczyk in December 2022 before taking his body apart in and disposing of the remains in remote areas of St. Mary’s and Charles Counties.

"The Defendant’s heinous act of shooting the victim in the back pales in comparison to the gruesome details following the murder. After killing the victim, the Defendant dismembered him, and scattered his remains throughout our County and a neighboring county," said State’s Attorney Sterling.

Nalborczyk's family first reported him missing before the case developed into a homicide investigation. Goodwin claimed the shooting was accidental and later led investigators to his remains.

Goodwin was found guilty following an eight-day jury trial that concluded in a St. Mary’s County courtroom in March 2024.

"My hope is that with the outcome of today’s sentencing hearing, the victim’s family can finally find peace, justice, healing, and closure after the horrifying homicide of their beloved family member," Sterling continued.