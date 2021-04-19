Fairfax County to open new mass vaccination site; Virginia sends COVID-19 vaccine reminder alerts

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and other federal and state officials will visit a new COVID-19 mass vaccination site in Tysons Corner Monday ahead of its Tuesday opening.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The new community vaccine center will open on April 20 in the site of the former Lord and Taylor store at 7950 Tysons Corner Center.

Beginning on April 18, all Virginians 16 years old and older became eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Advertisement

Also on Monday, Virginia began sending COVID-19 vaccine reminder alerts urging everyone eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 2 guidelines to do so.

Virginians can find providers near them and make vaccination appointments at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).