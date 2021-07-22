Fairfax County Police seek public's help identifying Vienna sexual assault suspect

Fairfax County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect of a sexual assault that occurred Wednesday morning in the Vienna area.

PHOTO: Fairfax County Police

Officers responded to a report of an assault in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive shortly after 5 a.m. A woman reported that an unknown man entered her hotel room, displayed a knife and sexually assaulted her.

The woman was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’10’’, heavyset, in his 40s, last seen wearing glasses, full beard, grey shirt, sweatpants, and a small black backpack.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this suspect to call 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by sending "FCCS" plus tip to 847411, and by web.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.