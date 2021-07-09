Fairfax County Police searching for suspect who stabbed, attempted to rob man on trail

Fairfax County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who assaulted, stabbed and attempted to rob a man on the Holmes Run Trail in Lincolnia.

READ MORE: Records show VA massage therapist arrested on sex assault charges was first accused in 2019

The incident occurred around 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, according to police.

FCPD's investigation revealed the suspect approached the man, patted him down and demanded money. When the victim indicated he did not have any cash, the suspect walked away.

A short while later, the suspect returned and approached the victim again, assaulting and stabbing him in the upper body. The man was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

READ MORE: Taekwondo instructor arrested for aggravated sexual assault at Lorton business

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 to 35 years old. He stands around 5’4", weighs approximately 125 to 150 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair with a mustache. The suspect was wearing dark clothing and two jackets.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact FCPD at 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), by text by sending "FCCS" plus tip to 847411 or by web by clicking here.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 dollars if their information leads to an arrest.