Fairfax County officer shot, killed unarmed man accused of stealing sunglasses at Tysons Corner

A Fairfax County police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man accused of stealing sunglasses from a department store at Tysons Corner is in court Wednesday evening.

Wesley Shifflett is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless discharge of a weapon in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Timothy McCree Johnson.

After opening statements, the commonwealth attorney called their first witness to the stand — a part-time Nordstrom worker who was assigned to the sunglasses section the day of the incident. She testified she saw Johnson take two sunglasses, then contacted the loss prevention team.

This was what led to the deadly encounter between Johnson and Shifflett.

The former Fairfax County police officer Wesley Shifflett has long said he thought Thompson was reaching for a weapon — no weapon was recovered.

The second witness who took the stand was an Assistant Asset Manager at the time. He testified to seeing Johnson with the sunglasses that day.

He also explained the protocol involved before the security team would apprehend someone.

Shifflett is pleading not guilty.