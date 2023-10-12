Former Fairfax Co. officer indicted in fatal shooting at Tysons Corner Center

A former Fairfax County police officer has been indicted by a special grand jury for shooting and killing a Virginia man at Tysons Corner Center Mall in February.

Wesley Shifflett was indicted on Thursday on charges of manslaughter and reckless discharge of a weapon for shooting and killing Timothy McCree Johnson.

On February 22, 2023, Shifflett and other officers at Tysons mall followed Johnson after he allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from the mall's Nordstrom store. They pursued Johnson into a wooded area near the mall, where Johnson was then shot and killed.

Fairfax County PD released body-worn camera footage of the incident in March.

"After reviewing the evidence in this case, I believe that probable cause existed that Shifflett committed a crime, and that the entirety of the evidence should be put to a jury of community members. Seeking justice blindly in cases involving officers improves public trust in the law enforcement agencies that serve and protect our communities; failing to do so disgraces the role of prosecutor and ruins the public’s trust in the justice system," said Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

In April, Descano requested a special grand jury to investigate the fatal shooting.

"The Fairfax County Police Department respects the criminal justice system and its processes. The announcement of a special grand jury indictment of a former FCPD officer strengthens our resolve to continue our focus on world-class training and data-informed policies consistent with the expectations of our community," said FCPD in a statement.