Former Fairfax Co. officer indicted in fatal shooting at Tysons Corner Center

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Tysons Corner
FOX 5 DC

Family of man killed in police-involved shooting outside Tysons Corner Center speaks out

Timothy Johnson’s family viewed the body camera video for the first time Wednesday at the invitation of police. The lawyer for the Johnson family called the death "an execution" after seeing the video and said nothing in it shows anything to explain why officers would have reasonably feared for their lives when they opened fire.

TYSONS CORNER, Va. - A former Fairfax County police officer has been indicted by a special grand jury for shooting and killing a Virginia man at Tysons Corner Center Mall in February. 

Wesley Shifflett was indicted on Thursday on charges of manslaughter and reckless discharge of a weapon for shooting and killing Timothy McCree Johnson. 

On February 22, 2023, Shifflett and other officers at Tysons mall followed Johnson after he allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from the mall's Nordstrom store. They pursued Johnson into a wooded area near the mall, where Johnson was then shot and killed. 

Fairfax County PD released body-worn camera footage of the incident in March. 

RAW BODY CAM: Police officer indicted for fatal Tyson's mall shooting

Fairfax County Police Department released body camera footage from an officer-involved fatal shooting at Tyson's mall in March. On October 12, former Officer Wesley Shifflett was indicted by a special grqand jury on charges of manslaughter and reckless discharge of a weapon.

"After reviewing the evidence in this case, I believe that probable cause existed that Shifflett committed a crime, and that the entirety of the evidence should be put to a jury of community members. Seeking justice blindly in cases involving officers improves public trust in the law enforcement agencies that serve and protect our communities; failing to do so disgraces the role of prosecutor and ruins the public’s trust in the justice system," said Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano. 

In April, Descano requested a special grand jury to investigate the fatal shooting. 

"The Fairfax County Police Department respects the criminal justice system and its processes. The announcement of a special grand jury indictment of a former FCPD officer strengthens our resolve to continue our focus on world-class training and data-informed policies consistent with the expectations of our community," said FCPD in a statement. 