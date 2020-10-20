Fairfax County educators union wants schools to stay closed for remainder of school year

One of the two largest educators’ unions in Fairfax County says schools should remain closed for the remainder of the academic year.

The Fairfax Educators Association wrote a letter to the school board and superintendent asking that the district “draw and hold the line by keeping Fairfax County Public Schools virtual for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year” because of the health threat represented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union says data supports the case that no one should return to in-person instruction until a proven vaccine is widely available.

The union represents about 4,000 Fairfax County Public Schools employees.

Another union representing educators in Fairfax County – the Fairfax County Federation of Teachers – holds a differing position.

The FCFT is asking the district to “delay reopening until there is a clear plan in place and the district adopts our 11 Pillars of a Safe Reopening” plan.

The district is currently opened with a mixture of some in-person, and some virtual learning.

