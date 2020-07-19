Fairfax County Public Schools teachers ask district to rethink reopening

article

Teachers working at the largest school district in the DC area are asking leaders to rethink their plan to reopen schools.

The Fairfax County Federation of Teachers think it's unrealistic to reopen school this fall with the "hybrid" plan mixing in-person and virtual learning starting Sept. 8.

Fairfax County Public Schools has presented parents with two options for the new school year: at least two days of in-school instruction a week, or an entirely virtual start to the school year.

The teachers say in a letter sent to the school district over the weekend that, with coronavirus still rising in Virginia, it's better safe than sorry.

"Under the circumstances, it would be prudent to adopt the approach of most surrounding school districts and begin the year with 100 percent virtual instruction and revisit returning to in-person instruction at a later date," the letter reads.

Read the full letter here: