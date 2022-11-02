Fairfax Co. police body camera footage shows high speed chase, shootout

Fairfax County police released body camera and witness video after an October 6 shootout between a suspect and police during a high speed chase.

28-year-old Ricardo Singleton remains in jail without bond following the incident.

Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

Police say Singleton had a run in with Arlington County officers around 8:30 a.m. Police were searching for his vehicle all day and located it about 12 hours later.

Fairfax police say Singleton shot at officers in Arlington from his moving vehicle, then Fairfax Police gave chase.

Video released today shows Singleton getting out of his car at the intersection of Route 50 and Graham Road in Falls Church and firing at officers.

Body worn footage shows one officer returning five shots in the crowded intersection.

Singleton was arrested shortly after the shooting. Police say he threw the gun away and they found him moments later.

Fox 5 reached out to a Fairfax County attorney for Singleton, but were told they had no comment at this time.

Fox 5 also reached out to an attorney representing him on Arlington County charges late Wednesday afternoon and hadn’t heard back.

Singleton’s been held without bond on felony charges stemming from that day in both Arlington and Fairfax Counties.

Fairfax Police Chief Kevin Davis says he’s just glad no one else was hurt.

"{With} how crowded that intersection was and how very fortunate we are that no other motorists were harmed or worse, and no other civilians or pedestrians were struck, either at the gas station or the crosswalk. It’s really, miraculous is a strong word. But it’s really fortunate that other folks weren’t harmed," Davis said.

Davis says, at this point, the officer did act within training given that he had shots fired his way and saw the shooter running away with a gun.

Singleton has a hearing on the Fairfax charges later this month, and the Arlington charges early next year.