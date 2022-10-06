Suspect who fired at police during northern Virginia chase in custody

A suspect who led police on a high-speed chase through northern Virginia Thursday is in custody. He's also accused of firing a semi-automatic weapon at officers several times.

Fairfax County police said at 9 a.m. Ricardo Singleton waved police down inside a car in Arlington County. When deputies got close, they saw his gun.

Police said that's when Singleton drove off and was involved in several hit-and-run accidents.

After obtaining warrants, deputies found Singleton inside his car near Columbia Pike. When they tried to stop him, he fired his gun and took off again.

The chase ended in Falls Church near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Graham Road. Ricardo got out of his car and fled on foot. Police said he fired shots at officers again before he was apprehended.

During an evening press conference, officials said, "it's a miracle no one was hurt."

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.

