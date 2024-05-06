‘Enough is enough:’ Bowser reacts to ‘tragic’ fatal shooting of 3-year-old girl in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department has doubled the reward for information on the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old girl in D.C. Friday night.

MPD say Ty'ah Settles was riding in the car on the 2300 block of Hartford Street Southeast around 9:00 p.m. Friday night when gunfire broke out. She was hit and her family rushed her to a nearby Fire Station. She was airlifted to a hospital where she later died.

With no suspect or vehicle description of anyone who may be involved at this time, MPD has raised the reward for information from $25,000 to $50,000. The FBI and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms involved in that reward.

"It’s certainly a sad situation. My condolences to the family and the community," said MPD Police Chief Pamela Smith. "I will tell you the community has been reaching out actively with various tips."

FOX 5 DC spoke to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser about the incident Monday.

"Let me say how tragic an incident this is. And I feel like a broken record when I say that because unfortunately I’ve had to talk to you about children who should be with us, but because people are brazen, use guns. She’s not," said Bowser. "We as a community have to say enough is enough for people who have guns and use them in our community."

The family of Ty’ah Settles say they are still in shock and heartbroken after the little girl who was "nothing but smiles and joy" was shot and killed in D.C. Friday night.

"The family is processing it just like any other family is processing such a tragedy. It’s very hard," said Ty’ah’s godfather, Bernard Brown. "One minute you think the tears will stop flowing, and then the next minute they come even heavier."



