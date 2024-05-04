Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old girl identified in fatal Southeast DC shooting

Updated  May 4, 2024 3:42pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
Toddler shot, killed in Southeast DC

A 3-year-old girl was shot and killed in the District Friday night after gunshots rang out in a Southeast neighborhood. Near the scene of the crime, the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District Commander LaShay Makal stated that the toddler was inside a vehicle when she was struck by bullets.

WASHINGTON - The 3-year-old girl who was shot and killed Friday night in a Southeast, D.C. neighborhood has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Ty’ah Settles of Southeast, D.C.

Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting that killed Settles. The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, around 9:10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Shortly after, a 3-year-old girl was located at a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD Officers and members of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to the child until she was airlifted by United States Park Police to a local hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

 This remains an ongoing investigation. 