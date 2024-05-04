3-year-old girl identified in fatal Southeast DC shooting

The 3-year-old girl who was shot and killed Friday night in a Southeast, D.C. neighborhood has been identified.

The victim has been identified as 3-year-old Ty’ah Settles of Southeast, D.C.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police continue to investigate the fatal shooting that killed Settles. The Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, around 9:10 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

Related article

Shortly after, a 3-year-old girl was located at a nearby fire station in the 2400 block of Irving Street, Southeast, suffering from a gunshot wound. MPD Officers and members of DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services rendered aid to the child until she was airlifted by United States Park Police to a local hospital. Despite all life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead.

This remains an ongoing investigation.