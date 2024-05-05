'It hits home and it hits hard:' Family of 3-year-old shot and killed speaks out

The family of a 3-year-old girl who was shot and killed Friday night in Southeast, D.C. spoke with FOX 5 about the little girl who loved Mickey Mouse and dolls, who was curious and loved to dance – and who won't get to grow up.

"Ty’ah was such a beautiful young child. She had a great heart," said Bernard Brown, Ty'ah's godfather.

Brown told FOX 5 he and Ty'ah had a special relationship, and he’s still grappling with the fact that this young life was cut short so senselessly.

He believed Ty'ah could have been anything she wanted when she grew up.

"Doctor, lawyer, president. She missed all those good things," said Brown.

MPD say Ty'ah was riding in the car on the 2300 block of Hartford Street Southeast around 9:00 p.m. Friday night when gunfire broke out. She was hit and her family rushed her to a nearby Fire Station. She was airlifted to a hospital where she later died.

"An individual such as myself, such as the family would never think that something so tragic would happen to one of our loved ones. And it hits home and it hits hard," said Brown.

Joseph Johnson is the ANC Commissioner for this neighborhood.

"Violence in the city right now is a difficult thing. Families are suffering. It hu

rts," said Johnson.

Johnson says the community feels this family’s pain too, and is encouraging anyone with any information to come forward, or for the shooter or shooters to turn themselves in.

Violence has no place in our community. And it’s not something I would want to happen to any child. Or any loved one," said Johnson. "It is a tragedy."

Brown started a small memorial for Ty'ah Saturday morning near the scene of the shooting. He says he is praying for justice.

"I think the family would want closure," said Brown. "I think the family would feel at ease knowing that something has been done about the situation."

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.