Elevated fire danger Monday across DC region

It’s a chilly start to Monday morning, with temperatures in the 30s and elevated fire danger across much of the Washington, D.C. region.

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says to dress in layers, as a slight breeze will add to the wind chill.

What we know:

Gusty winds are expected over the mountains, while wake-up temperatures range from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Conditions will be dry and breezy, though lighter than Sunday, with a much cooler high near 51 degrees.

The National Weather Service warns of elevated fire danger across much of Maryland, northern and central Virginia, and eastern West Virginia east of the Allegheny Front, including Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. The risk is fueled by low humidity, gusty winds and a lengthy dry stretch.

The NWS says that combination could lead to rapid wildfire spread and urge the proper disposal of cigarette butts, matches and other flammable items. It’s also advised to avoid equipment that could spark and keep vehicles off dry grass. Dead leaves and dry grass can ignite easily. The NWS also advises to remember to obey local burn bans.

What's next:

Showers return Tuesday afternoon and during the evening commute, clearing by Wednesday morning. Midweek stays cool and cloudy, with showers possible Friday and lingering into the weekend.