A two-alarm fire in Calvert County engulfed a home in smoke and flames Monday morning.

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office reported the fire around 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach.

Officials say Gordon Stinnett Avenue is closed to traffic. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. The National Weather Service warned of elevated fire danger across much of Maryland, northern and central Virginia, and parts of West Virginia due to low humidity, gusty winds and a extended dry stretch.

No injuries have been reported.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 2-alarm fire in Calvert County engulfs home in smoke, flames (Calvert County Sheriff's Office)