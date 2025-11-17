2-alarm Prince George’s County junkyard fire disrupts rail traffic; elevated fire danger across DMV
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A two-alarm fire at a Prince George’s County junkyard sent smoke and flames into the air and disrupted rail traffic early Monday.
Fire officials said the blaze was reported around 4 a.m. in the 2000 block of Kenilworth Avenue. The fire extended into a commercial building and involved several trailers.
WMATA said Orange and Silver line trains were not running between Cheverly and Minnesota Avenue stations because of fire department activity. Shuttle service was also being established.
The National Weather Service warned of elevated fire danger across much of Maryland, northern and central Virginia, and parts of West Virginia due to low humidity, gusty winds and a extended dry stretch.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
2-alarm fire in Prince George’s County disrupts rail traffic (Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service.