Early voting begins in DC

Early voting begins Tuesday in the nation's capital just days before the election.

Voters can cast their ballots early and in-person from Tuesday, October 27 through Monday, November 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Over 30 early vote centers will be open across the District. Voting centers are located in each ward and several super vote centers will be open to accommodate large numbers of voters. (FULL LIST OF LOCATIONS)

Early voting began in Maryland on Monday.

VOTING INFO:

