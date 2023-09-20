DuVal HS student brutally killed while breaking up fight after school remembered at funeral service

Family and friends are saying their last goodbyes to a DuVal High School student who was brutally murdered while trying to break up a fight after school earlier this month.

It was Monday, Sept. 11, and Jayda Medrano Moore was walking home from class along Palamar Drive in Lanham when she encountered a fight between two feuding groups.

Police say the 16-year-old tried to intervene when she was shot and killed by a 17-year-old student from nearby Flowers High School.

The suspected teen gunman was arrested several days later. He remains in jail after being denied bond at a hearing Monday.

William Porter, assistant state’s attorney for Prince George's County, argued in support of the suspect remaining in jail without bond. "Our investigation was that this young girl was pistol-whipped, the gun was placed to her head. She was shot point-blank. We did not feel this was an accident," Porter told reporters after the hearing. "We will be pursuing first-degree murder charges unless we see something different."

The funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Reid Temple A.M.E. Church on Glenn Dale Boulevard in Glenn Dale. The family says the viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with the service beginning shortly after at 11:30 a.m.