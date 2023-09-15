Juvenile arrested in murder of DuVal High School student: police

Authorities have arrested a juvenile in connection with the murder of a DuVal High School student who was killed in a shooting while walking home from class Monday.

Police say the juvenile is a male and that more details will be released at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m., less than a mile from the school, near Wood Stream Drive and Palamar Drive in Lanham.

Investigators say the student came upon a fight between two groups of people when shots rang out. The teen was stuck by gunfire and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries. Police identified her as 16-year-old Jayda Medrano-Moore.

The high school and nearby Robert Goddard Middle School were both placed on lockdown as police canvassed the area searching for suspects. Afterschool events were canceled or cut short.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic loss of a DuVal High School student," Prince George's County Public Schools said online. Officials said grief counselors and mental health professionals would be on campus all day Tuesday for the school community.

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she was "heartbroken," and extended prayers to the family.

New metal detectors were in place Wednesday at the front entrance of school. DuVal initially was part of phase two, which rolls out in October, but after Jayda’s murder plans changed.

"It's just the fact that she wasn't doing anything, so it's like, you're never safe," said a student who worried about the safety of those who walk home from school.

"I feel bad, because it's just like, this girl is not going to be able to live her life. She's not going to be able to graduate or anything like that…be able to have a family one day," lamented another student. "It hurts me that they get that taken away."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-516-2512.