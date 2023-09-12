Grief counselors and extra security are in place at DuVal High School in Prince Geroge's County Tuesday one day after a teenage girl was shot and killed in broad daylight while walking home from class.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m., less than a mile from the school, near Wood Stream Drive and Palamar Drive in Lanham.

Investigators say the student came upon a fight between two groups of people when shots rang out. The teen was stuck by gunfire and was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries.

The high school and nearby Robert Goddard Middle School were both placed on lockdown as police canvassed the area searching for suspects. Afterschool events were canceled or cut short.

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the tragic loss of a DuVal High School student," Prince George's County Public Schools said online. Officials said grief counselors and mental health professionals would be on campus all day Tuesday for the school community.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Emotions run high at DuVal High School day after student killed nearby in broad daylight shooting

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said she was "heartbroken," and extended prayers to the family.

"It's just the fact that she wasn't doing anything, so it's like, you're never safe," said a student who worried about the safety of those who walk home from school.

"I feel bad, because it's just like, this girl is not going to be able to live her life. She's not going to be able to graduate or anything like that…be able to have a family one day," lamented another student. "It hurts me that they get that taken away."

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids, a nonprofit organization formed after the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

No suspects or motives have been identified at this time.