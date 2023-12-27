DoorDash drivers steal tips, donations from Virginia restaurants: police

Fredericksburg Police are asking the public for help identifying DoorDash drivers who stole money from two restaurants earlier this month.

On Dec. 4, a DoorDash driver stole money from the tip jar at the Pig Pitt on Sophia Street in Fredericksburg. Crystal Durrette is a manager at the restaurant and said about $50 was in the jar.

"It’s just like, I worked hard for that money. That was mine, and you just come in to pick up an order, and you just think you can take what people have worked for. So, it was upsetting," Durrette said.

She said the order was for corn nuggets and a vanilla milkshake. When she walked in the back to get the milkshake, the suspect can be seen on video stealing money from the jar. Durrette returned to give him the order, and he walked away, she said.

"I just couldn’t believe it. I was like, you’re going to look at me right in my face right after you do it? ‘Have a nice a day, ma’am?’" she said. "I gave them [DoorDash] the order number, and they said he was door dashing under the name of Mary, so he wasn’t even using his real name to door dash. They said they would look into it. They blocked him, so he can’t pick up any orders from this store anymore."

On Dec. 5, a DoorDash driver stole a raffle basket from an IHOP on Plank Rd in Fredericksburg. The basket was raising money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Both incidents were caught on video surveillance. As of Wednesday, police have not confirmed to FOX 5 whether they believe the two incidents are connected.

Julian Crowley, a spokesperson for DoorDash, released the following statement to FOX 5 on Wednesday:

"We have zero tolerance for theft of any kind, and we take these reports extremely seriously. If these incidents do involve Dashers, it is not only wrong but deplorable. We continue to investigate and will take tough action against any Dasher if they are found to be involved."

FPD asks for anyone with information to call 540-373-3122.