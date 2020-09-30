DMV voters concerned about potential for intimidation at polling places

There’s a new concern surrounding voting in the DMV – and that’s safety at the polls.

Last night, during the first presidential debate, President Donald Trump told his supporters to “Watch the polls” – spawning new questions about voter intimidation.

Fairfax County has already seen such an incident this month.

Early voting in Virginia began on Sept. 18 – and the very next day, a group of voters visited the Fairfax County Government Center to pledge support for their candidate.

No one was hurt – and no authorities were involved. However, people told FOX 5 that they did feel intimidated.

FAIRFAX, VA - SEPTEMBER 18: A very long line of voters wait to cast their ballots at the Fairfax County Government Center for the November presidential election on first day of early voting in Virginia in Fairfax, VA on September 18, 2020.

FOX 5 spoke with Fairfax County election officials say that incident earlier in the month was a “one off” – and that they haven’t seen similar incidents since.

But President Trump’s comments during the debate are stoking similar fears among voters.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has released a statement condemning the President’s words:

“The president is blatantly urging his supporters to congregate at polling places, go inside, and ostensibly harass and intimidate voters. There are both state and federal protections in place to protect voters from being harassed or intimidated while trying to exercise their right to vote.”

Early voting in both Maryland and the District begin later on next month – but that hasn’t stopped election officials in those areas from raising similar concerns.

Officials in Charles County and Montgomery County in Maryland on Wednesday expressed concerned about voter intimidation.

None of the officials who talked to FOX 5 noted any specific threats – but they said they would have their eyes and ears open.

