DC police arrest 15; seize 20 guns, $23K, fentanyl, heroin, crack, cocaine, liquid PCP in massive bust

D.C. police say 15 people were arrested following a months-long, multi-agency investigation into a local drug ring.

Police say in September 2023, MPD’s Violent Crime Impact Team, along with federal law enforcement partners, began to investigate a violent crew suspected of distributing narcotics throughout D.C. from the Carver Langston neighborhood.

The investigation led to a sweeping 17-count federal indictment issued by the U.S. District Court on Monday, May 13.

Two days later, multiple agencies participated in a large-scale takedown that involved more than 300 law enforcement officers with the MPD, DEA, FBI, and the United States Attorney’s Office.

Multiple search warrants were executed and fifteen arrests were made.

"This is just the latest example of the diligent work the men and woman of the Metropolitan Police Department are putting in around the clock to hold those who are preying on our communities accountable," said Chief Pamela A. Smith. "The results of this painstaking investigation by our detectives will bring immediate relief to the neighborhoods that these suspects were operating in. We will continue to leverage the full resources of the Metropolitan Police Department and our partners in order to keep our communities safe."

Ten of the suspects arrested were charged with the following:

Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a protected location

Unlawful distribution of forty grams or more of fentanyl

Unlawful possession of ammunition by a person convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year

Unlawful distribution of fifty grams or more of methamphetamine

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Aiding and abetting

Possession of a firearm during a crime of violence or dangerous offense.

Those suspects are:

31-year-old Jamiek Divine Bassil of Northwest.

34-year-old Damien Antonio Jenkins of Capitol Heights, MD.

32-year-old Charles Manson of Northeast.

29-year-old Trevon Rashard Palmer of Northeast.

20-year-old Nathaniel Russell of Northwest.

42-year-old Van Garfield Robinson III of Southeast.

30-year-old Briyon Dewayne Shuford of Northwest.

47-year-old Jason Green of Northeast.

40-year-old Lydell Douglas of Southeast.

26-year-old Jerome Delonte Powell of Southeast.

Additionally, the following suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation and the execution of the search warrants:

23-year-old Jahru Gathers, of Northeast, was charged with possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of unregistered ammunition, and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

35-year-old Abrian Avone Walker, of Northeast, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

22-year-old Ahmed Bailey, of Northeast, was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

40-year-old Calvin Timothy Allen, of Northwest, was charged with manufacturing, distributing, dispensing, possessing a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a pistol.

29-year-old Roscoe Washington, of Northwest, was charged with possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

Authorities were able to seize 20 firearms, additional ammunition feeding devices, more than 150 cartridges of ammunition, over $23,000 in U.S. currency and a large quantity of suspected fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, and liquid PCP as a result of the search.