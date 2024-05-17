VIDEO: Maryland man found guilty of shooting, killing store clerk

New surveillance video shows a Maryland man shooting and killing a store clerk in Silver Spring after he struck him with a metal pole.

The suspect, 33-year-old Torrey Damien Moore of Silver Spring, was found guilty by a jury on May 16 of first-degree murder. Moore faces the potential of life in prison. His sentencing is set for December 12, 2024, for the shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu.

He is also scheduled to stand trial in a separate murder case on November 18, 2024. Moore has also been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and related charges for the death of his pregnant girlfriend and the unborn fetus she was carrying.

According to police, Moore entered the Dash In convenience store at the Shell Gas station located along the 11000 block of New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring and walked up to the counter to purchase a drink on February 8, 2022.

Police say Moore was previously banned from the store. Moore and the store clerk, Wondimu, became engaged in a verbal altercation. Moore began throwing energy drink shot bottles at the store clerk, which struck him.

Wondimu picked up a metal pole and attempted to strike Moore as he ordered Moore to leave. Moore produced a handgun and shot Wondimu. He fell to the floor and Moore leaned over the counter, shooting him again while he was on the ground. Wondimu was shot a total of three times. Moore then fled the scene.

The incident was captured by a store surveillance camera.