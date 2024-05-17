Insults fly during House committee meeting "bleach blonde, bad built, butch body"

A House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing turned into chaos on Thursday, with several members shouting and hurling insults at each other.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene engaged in a heated back and forth with Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) at one point during the hearing. The incident started shortly after Greene went on a tangent related to former President Trump's trial, Crockett asked "do you know what we're here for?" Greene responded, "I don't think you know what you're here for. I think your fake eyelashes are messing up what you're reading."

Several Democratic representatives responded with disdain and some made their disappointment known. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shouted "that's disgusting ... that is absolutely unacceptable, how dare you attack the physical appearance of another person" and moved to remove Greene's words from the record.

Crockett responded after the committee ruled that Greene's personal attacks on her were allowed. Her response and intense interaction has the internet in an uproar.

"I'm just curious, just to better understand your ruling: If someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody's bleach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?" she said.

Crockett took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify her stance and stated "She refused to apologize!"