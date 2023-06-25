DMV Crime Watch: Deadly stabbing in Arlington, massive drug bust in Maryland, attempted child abduction

FOX 5 is keeping an eye on crime in your community. Here's a look at some of the most notable stories from across the DMV this week.

A pregnant woman was stabbed to death in her Arlington building off Washington Boulevard in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood in a domestic violence incident.

Police say 37-year-old Shontae Crawford was found dead in the hallway of her apartment building around 5 a.m. on Monday, June 19. The suspect in the deadly stabbing, 35-year-old Alimamy Fornah, was taken into custody and charged with murder.

Family members told FOX 5 they just found out Crawford was pregnant and they were devastated to find out that she had been killed after being in a violent relationship with Fornah for years. Police say they had been called to the apartment multiple times before.

"I was prepared that we would get this phone call one day, but I didn't think it would come to this," said Emily Crawford, Shontae's sister-in-law.

The family is sharing Shontae's story, Crawford said, with the hopes that it can help even one person trapped in an abusive relationship. If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE. Crawford reminds people that it isn't just for victims or those struggling. Counselors can help loved ones navigate their next moves as well.

In a now-viral social media post, a Northern Virginia woman says she believes her Lyft driver tried to kidnap her last weekend.

Katlyn — who chose not to use her last name for her safety — told FOX 5's Sierra Fox that she was leaving her apartment in Arlington to go to her friend’s pool party in D.C. on Saturday but what was supposed to be a fun day quickly turned into a traumatizing one.

"I noticed the driver making a few wrong turns, really prolonging my ride, and he actually nearly hit a car in front of him – stopped about a foot from that car, and I was immediately on alert after that," Katlyn said.

She thought she was being kidnapped and tried to communicate with the driver but says his response was concerning.

"His response just seemed so sinister and evil," she recalled.

After making several attempts to talk to him about what was going on, she waited for him to come to a stop, jumped out of the car, and ran away. She decided to share her story to warn others about the man responsible for her wild trip.

Police in Montgomery County are continuing the search for a suspect who attacked and tried to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl jogging on a path in Rock Creek Park.

Maryland National Capital Park Police say the attack happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Beach Drive and Leland Street in Rock Creek Stream Valley Unit 1.

The teen told police the man approached her in his vehicle and asked her if she wanted a ride. When she told him no, he got out, grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

A witness saw the man slam the teen and began running to her aid. The suspect then jumped back into his vehicle and sped off. The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s with long dreadlocks and wearing all-white clothing. Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call police at 301-929-2748.

Ten people have been charged and millions of dollars worth of cocaine were seized in a massive drug bust in Anne Arundel County, police say.

The six-month-long sting, called Operation Blues Clues, led to the largest cocaine seizure in the county's history. Maryland's Attorney General Anthony Brown brought the charges against those involved, including 42-year-old Clayton Mooring, who agents say is the drug kingpin.

In this case, investigators said the drugs came from Mexican cartels into Houston, Texas — sewn into the seat cushions of cars, then shipped up to Maryland to be sold. Police found nearly 18 kilograms of cocaine inside one car, worth roughly $2 million.

"We're still seeing cocaine being trafficked by the cartels we are often focused on here at DEA," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Crowe said.

Agents also seized various amounts of heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and meth, as well as 21 firearms.

"This is no longer just an opioid crisis, it's an overdose crisis," said Emily Keller, the first-ever special secretary of opioid response in Maryland.

A man accused of attempting to abduct a child while she was playing in her own home in Annandale is sitting behind bars, police say.

The frightening incident happened in the early morning hours on June 15. Fairfax County police said around 4 a.m., officers responded to the home in the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike after receiving a call reporting a burglary and an attempted abduction of a child.

According to police, the 4-year-old's mother woke up when she heard her daughter crying and the window blinds shaking. When she went to the window, she saw that it had been opened and her daughter was lying on the floor.

According to police, the young girl told her mom that someone had grabbed her and then ran away.

A Fairfax County forensics team says they were able to get a fingerprint from the scene, and identified Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez as the culprit. Officers arrested Rodriguez on June 16.

The girl's mom spoke exclusively with FOX 5, saying she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.