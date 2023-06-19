Woman stabbed, killed in Arlington apartment she shared with suspect

An Arlington man has been arrested in connection to Monday morning's deadly stabbing in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

Arlington County police believe Alimamy Fornah, 35, stabbed Shontae Crawford, 37, to death inside the apartment they shared.

Just before 5 a.m. Monday, the Arlington County Police Department received a call reporting a stabbing in the 3400 block of Washington Boulevard.

Once officers arrived at the scene they found a woman "critically injured" in the hallway of the apartment building. Police said they attempted to provide aid to the victim, but she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by officials. Officers located the suspect inside the building and detained him.

A preliminary investigation by police revealed that an argument between Fornah and Crawford escalated and Crawford wound up being stabbed. Her official cause of death has yet to be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Fornah is behind bars and is now being charged with murder.

According to the Arlington County Police Department, this is the second homicide in 2023.