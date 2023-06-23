The man accused of breaking into an Annandale apartment and attempting to abduct a 4-year-old girl is now behind bars.

The frightening incident happened in the early morning hours on June 15. Fairfax County police said around 4 a.m., officers responded to the home in the 7500 block of Little River Turnpike after receiving a call reporting a burglary and an attempted abduction of a child.

The 4-year-old's mother, police said, woke up when she heard her daughter crying and the window blinds shaking. When she went to the window, she saw that it had been opened and her daughter was lying on the floor.

According to police, the young girl told her mom that someone had grabbed her and then ran away.

The officers who responded to the call searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

A Fairfax County forensics team says they were able to get a fingerprint from the scene, and identified Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez as the culprit.

The Annandale neighborhood where the alleged crime took place on June 15.

Officers arrested Rodriguez on June 16.

The 4-year-old's mom spoke to FOX 5 exclusively on Friday because she says she doesn't want this to happen to anyone else.

"I’m traumatized to be quite honest with you. She is 4 years old," the victim's mother said. "It's not that she’s not comfortable, but you can tell there are signs of trauma that’s left behind from this, and I’m going to have to get her some type of counseling as well as myself. "

Hyrum Baquedano Rodriguez, 24, Photo via Fairfax County police

Police also arrested Rodriguez and charged him with burglary, and breaking into a business in Annandale last year.

He is currently being held in jail with no bond.

Fairfax County detectives want anyone with information about this incident to give them a call.