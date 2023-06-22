10 charged in massive Anne Arundel County drug bust, Maryland AG says

Officials in Maryland have charged 10 people in a large-scale drug trafficking investigation in and around Anne Arundel County that resulted in the largest seizure of cocaine in county history.

State Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced Thursday that the defendants are charged with as many as 22 counts including multiple conspiracies; possession with intent to distribute numerous drugs, including cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine and related firearms charges.

The investigation, which was led by the Anne Arundel County Police Department with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Unit, led law enforcement to recover more than 18 kilograms of cocaine, 400 grams of heroin, 360 grams of fentanyl and 67 pounds of cannabis, as well as 21 firearms as part of their investigation, including two stolen handguns and a privately made firearm or "ghost gun."

They also found fentanyl analogs, methamphetamine and designer drugs similar to MDMA in the process of arresting the suspects.

The investigation began when law enforcement identified multiple drug traffickers in Anne Arundel County after observing dozens of hand-to-hand drug transactions and wiretapping confirmed that the group was working to distribute large amounts of controlled substances.

Throughout the investigation, detectives executed search warrants at the homes of suspected drug dealers Drameek Wallace, Kirk Nowlin, Raymond Eggleston, Charles Thomas, Maurice Dorsey, Donna Carpenter and Darryl Henson, resulting in the recovery of large amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and firearms.

Detectives then focused their efforts on finding the suppliers. The investigation revealed that Clayton Mooring provided Dorsey and Henson with cocaine. Mooring was determined to be a kingpin cocaine distributor in Anne Arundel County. After he was identified as a supplier of cocaine for numerous drug traffickers, the investigation focused on how he was able to obtain such large quantities of the drugs.

Detectives learned that Mooring was coordinating the importation of large amounts of cocaine from the Houston, Texas area. According to investigators, the cocaine was stashed in vehicles that were shipped on car carriers across state lines.

On April 7, 2023, Anne Arundel County police intercepted a vehicle that had approximately 17 kilograms of cocaine sewn into the seat cushions as it was being transported from Texas to Mooring’s business in Glen Burnie. A search of the business then led to the seizure of an additional 1.8 kilograms of cocaine. The total street value of the cocaine uncut is just under $2,000,000.

Following the investigation, detectives arrested all of the suspects. They are charged are as follows:

Clayton Mooring, 42, of Glen Burnie, is charged in a 16-count indictment with, among other charges, drug kingpin, conspiracy to import cocaine into the State, possession of a large amount of cocaine, and conspiracy to engage in a financial transaction involving drug proceeds. According to the indictment, Mooring is a high-ranking member of the conspiracy, who organized the importation of at least 17 kilograms of cocaine into Maryland, which was recovered on April 7, 2023.

Tacoma Sanders, 43, of Baltimore, is charged in a 10-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of a large amount of cocaine, and possession of a handgun in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Maurice Dorsey, 42, of Glen Burnie, is charged in a 22-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a large amount of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, which was recovered during a search warrant at his residence on September 28, 2022.

Donna Carpenter, 33, of Glen Burnie, is charged in a 19-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances and possession of a large amount of cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, which was recovered during a search warrant at her residence on September 28, 2022.

Kirk Nowlin, 32, of Glen Burnie, is charged in a 7-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession of fake controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and two counts of illegal possession of a handgun.

Raymond Eggleston, 63, of Severn, is charged in a 6-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and possession of a large amount of fentanyl, which was seized during a search warrant at his residence on October 26, 2022.

Darryl Henson, 45, of Severn, is charged in a 5-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute cocaine and two counts of distribution of cocaine.

Tony Horne Jr., 42, of Severn, is charged with illegal sale of a firearm in Baltimore City, Maryland, on October 28, 2022.

Drameek Wallace, 23, of Severn, is charged in a 7-count indictment with, among other charges, conspiracy to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), possession with intent to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), and illegal possession of a stolen firearm, which was recovered during a search warrant at his residence on August 9, 2022.

Charles Thomas, 35, of Baltimore, is charged in a 9-count indictment with, among other charges, possession with intent to distribute 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 3,4-methylenedioxy-α-cyclohexylaminopropiophenone, and N,N dimethylpentylone, and illegal possession of a handgun, which was recovered during a search warrant at his residence on November 18, 2022.

"We are determined to disrupt the trafficking of drugs and illegal guns that threaten the safety of our neighborhoods," AG Brown said. "I made a commitment to the people of Maryland that my office would work with local law enforcement to improve public safety. I want to commend the members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration for their tireless effort and commitment to protect our communities."



The defendants’ cases will be handled in Anne Arundel County and Baltimore City.

"This significant seizure of illegal narcotics and firearms has saved countless lives in Anne Arundel County," said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal E. Awad. "I am extremely proud of our investigators and the collaboration from our federal, state, and local partners as they navigated every nuance of this complex case. I thank the DEA, Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN), the Office of the State’s Attorney, and the Office of the Attorney General for their partnership and collaboration."