15-year-old jogger fought off attacker who attempted to sexually assault her in Montgomery County: park police

Authorities say a 15-year-old jogger fought off an attacker who attempted to sexually assault her in the middle of the day Wednesday on the Montgomery County side of Rock Creek Park.

Maryland National Capital Park Police say the attack happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Beach Drive and Leland Road in Rock Creek Stream Valley Unit 1.

The teen told police the man approached her in his vehicle and asked her if she wanted a ride. When she told him no, he got out, grabbed her and attempted to sexually assault her.

A witness told FOX 5 he saw the male suspect body slam the 15-year-old and that’s when the witness said he began running from the other side of the park, screaming at the man.

The witness, who did not want to be identified because he works in the area, told FOX 5 the suspect took off as the witness got closer.

"I’m not myself. I am not myself. I’m really shook up and because of that girl and because I’m a father and grandfather myself. I will never forget that. It was really hard to see that," he said.

He also told FOX 5 he felt lucky and privileged to be able to help the girl. The witness said the teen was so terrified, she asked him at one point whether he was also going to hurt her.

The teen was later taken to a nearby hospital to be examined.

The man was not able to view the suspect’s license plate but described seeing the suspect in an unmarked white car that looked like an older police car. The witness believes the car was a Ford Taurus.

Park Police say the suspect took off in their vehicle, driving north toward East-West Highway. They are still working to confirm whether the car was a white Taurus or Crown Victoria.

The attacker is described as a Black male in his 20s with long dreadlocks and wearing all-white clothing.

"It’s unfortunate this crime occurred. Any time somebody is assaulted, we take it very seriously. Our detectives have been investigating it since yesterday afternoon," said Captain Tracy Lieberman with Park Police. "I think in general, it’s really important that no matter what we’re doing in life, whether at the grocery store or jogging in the woods, we’re situationally aware."

Some tips Park Police offered include: not stopping for strangers, carrying a whistle or personal body alarm, running or walking with a buddy or group when possible and not wearing both ear buds. Police also say to trust your instincts.

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call police at 301-929-2748.