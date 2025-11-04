Democrats sweep three major races in Virginia; pick up 13 seats in House of Delegates

The Brief The Democratic candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general all won their races in Virginia Tuesday night. In addition, Democrats gained an additional 13 seats in the House of Delegates, putting them well in control of the legislature. The Virginia Senate also has a Democratic majority, but it's a slim 21-19.



It was a big night for Democrats in Virginia.

Not only did the Democratic candidates sweep the state's three major races — governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general — the party also picked up 13 seats in the House of Delegates, giving them a hefty majority of 64-35, with one race remaining undecided.

The blue wave

Dig deeper:

This is a significant expansion of the Democrats' power in the state House, taking their previously slim 51-49 majority up.

Virginia typically swings between Democrats and Republicans, and the outcomes often serves as a bellwether to determine the electorate's mood going into the next election.

The seats that flipped, according to the Virginia Public Access Project, include:

Prince William County

Stafford County

Loudoun/Fauquier

Western Henrico

Spotsylvania/Caroline County

Peninsula Virginia

Western Chesterfield

Petersburg/Dinwidde

Chesapeake/Suffolk

Blacksburg/Roanoake County

James City/Williamsburg

Chesterfield/Hopewell

Hampton/York/Poquoson

The only race that remains undecided is Danville/Pittsylvania/Halifax.

While it appears that the state is leaning left, its yet to be seen what will happen in the 2026 midterms.

Virginia redistricting battle

New impacts:

Virginia Democrats have been pushing to redraw the state's congressional districts in recent weeks.

They say it's in response to the Trump administration's efforts to redraw districts in several states, to ensure that Republicans continue to hold the majority in Congress.

Some political analysts describe what’s taking place nationwide and in the Commonwealth as "gerrymandering," saying it’s not good for America, but with both parties doing it, Virginia Democrats are saying it’s fair game.

Now with the House of Delegates solidly in their hands and the governor's office flipped, their efforts to redistrict may not be much of a fight at all.

Speaking with FOX 5's Jim Lokay on the Final 5, longtime political analyst Chuck Todd said Speaker of the House Don Scott believes Democrats could move quickly to redraw political boundaries in a special session immediately following the inauguration.

"The first major issue a new governor could face isn’t one they campaigned on — it’s redistricting," Todd said.

He says the move could set the tone for the Spanberger administration, which will already face challenges from day one in a typically purple state that has decidedly turned from the grasp of the Trump administration.