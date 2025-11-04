Abigail Spanberger projected to win Virginia governor’s race in historic election

The Brief Democratic candidate Abigail Spanberger is projected to win the race to become the next governor of Virginia. It was a historic election, as the Commonwealth has never had a female governor before. Spanberger is a former congresswoman for the state and worked as a case officer with the CIA.



Abigail Spanberger is projected to win the Virginia governor’s election, defeating Republican candidate Winsome Earle-Sears.

Spanberger had an early lead in the polls across the state, which leaned blue in the 2024 election and overwhelmingly voted for Kamala Harris.

Who is Abigail Spanberger?

Spanberger announced she was running in November 2023.

She is a former Virginia congresswoman, who also worked as an inspector with the U.S. Postal Service and served as a case officer with the CIA.

She represented Virginia’s 7th Congressional District from 2019 to 2024. She has emphasized her commitment to bipartisanship during her time in the House.

"Serving in Congress has been one of the greatest honors of my life," she said. "Every decision I’ve made has been guided by the values and needs of the people I represent."

Spanberger has been a staunch supporter of women’s reproductive rights. She has highlighted the importance of lowering prescription drug prices, growing the middle class and easing inflation.

During the October debate , Spanberger also said she is seeking to eliminate Virginia’s car tax.

How old is Abigail Spanberger?

Abigail Spanberger was born on Aug. 7, 1979. She is 46 years old.

Spanberger was born in New Jersey. She moved to Virginia as a child with her parents, Martin and Eileen Davis.

Does Abigail Spanberger have kids?

Spanberger and her husband, Adam, have three daughters. According to her campaign website , all attend Virginia public schools.

"Her family enjoys spending time with nearby relatives, exploring Virginia’s outdoors, staying active, and playing board games together as a family. Adam also grew up in Henrico County, graduating from Mills Godwin High School and the University of Virginia," the website says.