Virginia redistricting fight could define the next governor’s legacy, analyst Chuck Todd says

With control of the Virginia governor’s office and legislature at stake, longtime political analyst Chuck Todd says the state’s next big political battle could come sooner than expected — and it won’t be about policy.

Appearing on The Final 5 with Jim Lokay, Todd — host of Sunday Night with Chuck Todd on Noosphere and the Chuck Toddcast — said Democrats are "bullish" heading into Election Day and a high-stakes redistricting fight.

What he says:

"They think they’re going to pick up seats in the House of Delegates — possibly the biggest Democratic advantage since the late ‘80s or early ‘90s," Todd told Lokay. "But it’s fascinating that the first major issue a new governor could face isn’t one they campaigned on — it’s redistricting."

Todd said Speaker of the House Don Scott believes Democrats could move quickly to redraw political boundaries in a special session immediately following the inauguration.

"It’s politically risky for a new governor," Todd noted. "It won’t even really be her agenda — it’ll be the delegates’ agenda."

Big picture view:

The move could set the tone for a potential Abigail Spanberger administration, with the former congresswoman favored by polls heading into Tuesday’s vote. But Todd warned that focusing on redistricting early could delay the new governor’s policy goals.

"If I were Abigail Spanberger, I’d be frustrated," Todd said. "You only get one term in Virginia. Your first legislative session is when you have the most political power."

He added that the GOP’s struggle to balance loyalty to former President Trump remains a key factor in both states — and for candidates like Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears, who once embraced Trump but later sought distance.

"Trump punishes those that pulled away like that," Todd said. "Even though Sears was Trump before it was cool, that hasn’t been forgotten."

What's next:

Todd adds that between the potential redistricting battle and other national headlines, the next governor will have a full plate from day one.

"The next six months could be great for political junkies," he told Lokay. "But for Virginia’s next governor, it could be an awkward start."