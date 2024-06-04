Dead baby deer found in plastic bag in Silver Spring parking lot

The body of a dead baby deer was found in a plastic bag in Silver Spring, Montgomery County police confirmed to FOX 5.

The deer was reportedly found headless in the middle of the Park Sutton condominiums parking lot in the 1900 block of Lyttonsville Road and the rest of the body was found in a nearby trash can.

According to reports, county police drove through the lot and left, leaving animal control to pick up the animal’s remains the following day.

It’s another case of an animal being improperly disposed of in our area in just days. A black bear was also found in a plastic bag last week on a walking trail in Arlington.

In that case, a caller reported a possible dead dog found, but when an animal control officer arrived, they discovered the animal was actually an adult black bear.

On Monday, the Animal Control Welfare League of Arlington discovered that a company contracted through the Virginia Department of Transportation was claiming responsibility for the bear.

According to officials, the bear was hit by a car on I-66 in Prince William County. The contract workers who found the animal reportedly bagged it up and took it to Arlington, where they illegally dumped it over an overpass onto the Custis Memorial Trail.

The Animal Welfare League says it's "working with the Department of Wildlife Resources to determine if charges will be filed for this egregious behavior."

It’s not yet clear where the dead deer in Silver Spring came from but police say there is no criminal activity, just improper disposal of an animal.

Littering and improper disposal of dead animals in Maryland can include a $1,500 fine and possibly up to 30 days in prison according to the Department of Natural Resources.