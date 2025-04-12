58-year-old man assaults woman, steals her vehicle in DC: police

The Brief A D.C. man has been arrested, roughly two months after he assaulted and stole a woman's vehicle in February. The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Vincent Atchison, of Northwest, D.C. He was charged with carjacking .



A D.C. man has been arrested after assaulting and stealing a woman's vehicle back in February.

The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Vincent Atchison, of Northwest, D.C.

According to police, Atchison approached the victim around 8 a.m. and assaulted her as she attempted to enter her car. The suspect successfully obtained the victim’s keys and fled in the vehicle.

Police say the victim was treated on scene for minor injuries. The vehicle was recovered the following day.

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest made in an unarmed carjacking that occurred in the Glover Park neighborhood of Northwest, DC.



Atchison has been charged with carjacking.