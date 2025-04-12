Juvenile shot and killed near Ashburn Shopping Center

A fatal shooting occurred on the 43000 block of Hillmont Terrace in Broadlands Saturday evening.

The victim is a juvenile male who was discovered in a vehicle in the Harris Teeter parking lot of Southern Walk Plaza after deputies responded to a call at approximately 5:58 p.m.

Detectives say the juvenile victim had been shot near the homes on Hillmont Terrace, and the victim attempted to drive from the shooting scene, but only made it as far as the shopping center parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.