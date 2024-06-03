VDOT says contract company workers responsible for dead bear found in Arlington

A company contracted by the Virginia Department of Transportation has claimed responsibility for the dead black bear found in a trash bag in Arlington over the weekend.

According to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, the company said the bear had been hit by a car on I-66 in Prince William County.

The workers put the bear into a trash bag and took it to Arlington, where they illegally dumped it over an overpass onto the Custis Memorial Trail.

The bear was found around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31.

PREVIOUS STORY: Dead black bear found in plastic bag near Arlington walking trail

Arlington County Animal Control responded to the trail in the area of Spout Run Parkway near North Adams Street, to investigate what was initially reported as a dead dog.

When they arrived, an animal control officer discovered that the animal was actually an adult black bear, and a call for information was put out.

The Animal Welfare League says around 3:30 p.m. Monday, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources notified them that they had found the responsible parties.

"AWLA is working with the Department of Wildlife Resources to determine if charges will be filed for this egregious behavior," the organization said in a statement.

The name of the company contracted by VDOT has not been released.