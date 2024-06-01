Dead black bear found in plastic bag near Arlington walking trail

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A dead black bear was found in a plastic bag in Arlington, the county’s Animal Welfare League reports.

Officials say around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 31, Arlington County Animal Control responded to the area of Spout Run Parkway near North Adams Street for what was believed to be a dead dog in a plastic bag near a walking trail.

When they arrived, an animal control officer discovered that the animal was actually an adult black bear.

Chief of Animal Control Jennifer Toussaint was then dispatched to the scene, as well as a Conservation Police Officer from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

The bear was examined and then removed from the scene for further forensic investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and, particularly, any sighting of a person or persons carrying a large plastic bag in the area anytime in the past few weeks is asked to call the Arlington Animal Welfare Leauge at 703-931-9241 or email animalcontrol@awla.org.



