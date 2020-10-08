DC’s School Without Walls principal removed after letting student ‘jump the line’ on wait list

A principal at D.C.’s School Without Walls was asked to leave after he permitted a student to “jump the line” on its wait list, a source told FOX 5 on Thursday morning.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Protesters had gathered at the school amid rumors that Richard Trogisch left the Northwest D.C. school over concerns about COVID-19 safety, according to FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick.

RELATED: DC Public Schools announce plan to get elementary students back in class by November 9

The school had declined to offer any “on-the-record” for Trogisch’s departure, saying only that it was a “personnel matter.”

Advertisement

He left the post on Wednesday.

Schools throughout the DMV have been struggling to come to grips with education in the era of the pandemic – with many teachers fearing that a return to the classroom represents a health risk.

READ MORE: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extends public health emergency order to the end of the year

Trogisch’s withdrawal comes as D.C. is preparing to bring back some students for in-person learning.