DC’s School Without Walls principal removed after letting student ‘jump the line’ on wait list
WASHINGTON - A principal at D.C.’s School Without Walls was asked to leave after he permitted a student to “jump the line” on its wait list, a source told FOX 5 on Thursday morning.
Protesters had gathered at the school amid rumors that Richard Trogisch left the Northwest D.C. school over concerns about COVID-19 safety, according to FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick.
The school had declined to offer any “on-the-record” for Trogisch’s departure, saying only that it was a “personnel matter.”
He left the post on Wednesday.
Schools throughout the DMV have been struggling to come to grips with education in the era of the pandemic – with many teachers fearing that a return to the classroom represents a health risk.
Trogisch’s withdrawal comes as D.C. is preparing to bring back some students for in-person learning.