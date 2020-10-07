DC Mayor Muriel Bowser extends public health emergency order to the end of the year

article

Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the District’s public health emergency order through to the end of the year on Wednesday, as the nation’s capital continues to battle the novel coronavirus.

According to the order, the public emergency and public health emergency are extended through December 31, 2020.

The District is currently in Phase 2 of its reopening process – with much of the local economy opening up and schools reopening on a limited basis in November.

However, a number of restrictions remain in place to protect against spreading the infection.

To date, the pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 630 D.C. residents, and sickened thousands.

The state of emergency was initially set to expire in July, but the mayor extended it through early October.

