DC's first Raising Canes to open in January

Raising Cane's is set to open in Union Station on January 9, according to the company.

It's been a long time coming, but the District is finally getting a Raising Cane's.

The fast food restaurant has been under construction since February of 2023 on the ground level of Union Station.

Raising Cane's is known for their "craveable Chicken Finger meals, freshly squeezed lemonade, buttery Texas toast, and signature Cane’s sauce."

"This is a historic moment for Raising Cane’s and we’re honored to be part of this one-of-a-kind destination that sees millions of people from around the world each year," said Raising Cane's Dustin Shearer."

