PHOTOS: Union Station redesign proposal shows modernized look

Photos of a possible Union Station redesign have been released, showing a proposal for a modernized version of one of D.C.'s most historic attractions.

The renderings were released by the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts as they work with the Department of Transportation, Amtrak and Union Station to expand the building.

The U.S. Government owns the station but leases it out. Amtrak owns about 13% of the station, mainly the platform and rails. Earlier this year, they announced they want to use eminent domain to take over the terminal as well.

Federal law allows Amtrak to use eminent domain if they can prove it’s in the interest of passenger rail, and they pay fair market value. Amtrak has said there are safety improvements that need to be made.

In legal filings, the leaseholders shot back that Amtrak’s valuation of the station is low, it doesn’t have the authority to use eminent domain, and that the station is properly maintained.

Amtrak says it offered $250 million for the property.

