DC’s first homicide of 2024 reported on New Year’s Day just one hour after midnight

The victim, identified by police as 18-year-old Ashlei Hinds, of Clinton, Maryland, died at the scene.

WASHINGTON - D.C.’s first homicide of the new year came just one hour after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Investigators were called to the 4300 block of Military Road around 1:18 a.m. Monday morning where they found a woman inside of a hotel room suffering from gunshot wounds. 

The victim, identified by police as 18-year-old Ashlei Hinds, of Clinton, Maryland, died at the scene.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says Hinds was celebrating with a group of people in a hotel room at the Embassy Suites in Friendship Heights. When one person was asked to leave the party, he turned and fired on the crowd.

Investigators are looking for a man described as 5-feet-6-inches tall wearing black clothing and a black ski mask who was last seen leaving the location on foot.

Several stabbings, another shooting, and three armed robberies were also reported on New Year’s Day.

The District recorded 274 homicides in 2023, an increase of 35% from the year before. It's also the highest number of homicides recorded in the nation's capital in over 20 years. Carjackings nearly doubled and car thefts were up 83%. Violent crime in total was up nearly 40%.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Councilmember Matt Frumin will host a public safety forum on January 17 at 6 p.m. at the Cleveland Park Library with D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith, D.C.’s U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, and Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb.

