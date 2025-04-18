DC weather: Warm, sunny Easter weekend

The Brief Clear skies with highs near 80°F and gusts up to 29 mph. Upper 80s Saturday, near 80°F Sunday, with continued sunshine. Showers possible as temperatures drop into the 70s.



The Washington, D.C. region is in for a spectacular Easter weekend, with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures from Friday through Sunday.

Sunny and warm Easter weekend

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we can expect clear skies and highs near 80 degrees on Friday, though it will be a breezy day with wind gusts reaching up to 29 mph.

Saturday brings even warmer temperatures, climbing to the upper 80s under continued clear skies. The sunny streak extends into Easter Sunday, with highs once again hovering around 80 degrees.

Chance of Monday showers

Looking ahead to Monday, a chance of showers returns, accompanied by slightly cooler temperatures in the 70s.

