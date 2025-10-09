DC weather: Sunny, breezy, and chilly Thursday
WASHINGTON - Fall settles in across the Washington, D.C. region on Thursday with sunshine, breezy conditions and cooler-than-average temperatures in the mid-60s.
Chilly air moves in
If you're heading out early, grab a jacket! The morning starts off chilly, and the breeze may make it feel even cooler.
Thursday night ushers in the coldest air of the season so far. Temperatures in the District will dip into the 40s, while areas west in the mountains could fall under Frost Advisories or even Freeze Warnings.
Rain returns this weekend
Friday stays dry but cool, with highs again in the mid-60s. Saturday begins dry as well, though a coastal low moving up the eastern seaboard could stall near the region. That system may bring showers late Saturday, with rain lingering into Sunday and possibly Monday.
The wettest stretch looks to be Sunday and Monday, before conditions finally dry out Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.