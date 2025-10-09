DC weather: Sunny, breezy, and chilly Thursday

The Brief Sunny and breezy Thursday with highs near 65 degrees. Chilly morning and colder night ahead, dipping into the upper 40s. Rain likely late Saturday through Monday before clearing midweek.



Fall settles in across the Washington, D.C. region on Thursday with sunshine, breezy conditions and cooler-than-average temperatures in the mid-60s.

Chilly air moves in

If you're heading out early, grab a jacket! The morning starts off chilly, and the breeze may make it feel even cooler.

Thursday night ushers in the coldest air of the season so far. Temperatures in the District will dip into the 40s, while areas west in the mountains could fall under Frost Advisories or even Freeze Warnings.

Rain returns this weekend

Friday stays dry but cool, with highs again in the mid-60s. Saturday begins dry as well, though a coastal low moving up the eastern seaboard could stall near the region. That system may bring showers late Saturday, with rain lingering into Sunday and possibly Monday.

The wettest stretch looks to be Sunday and Monday, before conditions finally dry out Tuesday and Wednesday.

